|
|
MAGEE, CAROLYN ELOISE (nee BACCHUS) November 11, 1932 – January 29, 2020 It is with heavy hearts, yet very wonderful memories, the family of Carolyn Magee announces her passing, peacefully in her 88th year in Toronto, Ontario. Cherished wife of the late Aubrey Magee, who was the love of her life. Dear Sister of David Bacchus. Beloved mother to David Bradley (Jennifer), Karyn Arthur (Jonathan). Loving Stepmother to Robert Magee (Kelly). Devoted Noni to Adam Bradley, Steph Bradley, Kaitlyn Osborne, Madeline Bradley and Grace Bradley. Treasured Stepnoni to Amelia Magee, Theo Magee, Jonathon Savage (Katie) and Cory Savage. Loving cohort to her cousin Kathryn Watson. Carolyn had a lengthy career at Canada Trust, where she made lifelong friends and has shared many special memories with George, Pat and Murray and many more. Her quick and sarcastic wit was known by all who crossed paths with her. This was only outweighed by her honesty and integrity; she was respected by all that knew her. Carolyn's love and devotion for her family knew no bounds. Her family was always put first. With her children and grandchildren, she led by example, always. A true matriarch who was looked up to by her family. Missed will be the spontaneous dances to the "VODEO" song and the best potato salad in the whole world. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer Society would be appreciated. Hers is a life to be celebrated, not mourned. For family and friends, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. "My thoughts are with you, holding hands with your heart to see you" - Earth, Wind & Fire, September
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 1, 2020