COOPER, CAROLYN JANE Passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, May 22, 2020, at the age of 63. Dear aunt of Sandi Buscarini (Michael), Ryan Cooper, and Kelly Baetz-King (Bill). Predeceased by her parents, Carol and Dorothy Cooper, and her brother Dale Cooper. Beloved "Gr"Auntie Carolyn to Ty, Donovan, Ashley, Brad, Noah, Gregory, Claire, Elijah and Gabriel. She will also be missed by sisters-in-law, Judie and Diane, extended niece, Tammy Cooper, and many cousins, aunts and uncles. She will be greatly missed by her family and many friends. Carolyn will be remembered for her extensive career as a Risk Manager for the Workplace Safety and Insurance Board (WSIB), her numerous publications, articles and photography. Carolyn, her brother Dale and her parents were annual visitors to Algonquin Park, almost from the day she was born – a tradition she continued for over 50 years. A truly creative person, her passion was writing, camping, painting and gardening. Her "girls" Elaine, Jeannie Val, Sue, and Terri, and so many other important people in her life, especially her cousin Joanne, will always remember her sense of humour, kindness, and that distinct laugh of hers! Carolyn was a graduate of MM Robinson in Burlington, and graduated with an Honours Bachelor's degree in English, from the University of Guelph, where she recently set up a bursary in memory of her dear friend Steve. Carolyn loved the Beatles, Snoopy, Scrabble, and her DVD collection, which has topped the 1000 mark! Family was important to Carolyn, and as the honorary "archivist", she was diligent in her ancestry tracking. A private gathering has taken place, and a celebration of life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Carolyn's memory to The Friends of Algonquin Park, or a charity of your choice would be meaningful and truly appreciated.