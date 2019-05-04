ELLIOTT, Carolyn Jeanne (nee FLEMING) Carolyn (Carol) passed away unexpectedly at Lakeridge Health Centre on April 30, 2019 at age 70. Born in East York to Frank (1998) and Jean. Wife of the late Bryan Elliott. Dear mother to Lori, Ron and Leann. Loving nana to Elyssa, Adam and Dylan, and great-nana to Lylah. Beloved sister, aunt, cousin and friend. An avid baker, traveller, Blue Jays fan, and lover of the family pets, Carolyn will be deeply missed by all who had the good fortune to know her. Visitation will be held at PINE HILLS CEMETERY & FUNERAL CENTRE, 625 Birchmount Rd., Scarborough (north of St. Clair Ave. E., 416-267-8229) on Saturday, May 11, 2019 from 12-2 p.m. Interment to follow at Pine Hills Cemetery. www.etouch.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on May 4, 2019