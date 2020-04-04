|
ARNOLD, CAROLYN KIM (nee HRABLUK) Of Oakville, ON, completed her life's adventures March 30, 2020. Born December 16, 1956, she is survived by her children, Daniel and Jenny, who she loved with every fibre of her being; her parents, Matt and Fran Hrabluk; her sisters Kathy (Ken Nelson) and Lisa Hrabluk (Mike Hawkins); nephew and nieces Matt and Kim Hickey and Alexandra Hawkins. Predeceased by her loving husband Jim (2002). Carolyn taught at St. Martin High School in Mississauga, wrote curriculum for the Ontario Ministry of Education, edited a textbook and took on leadership roles in the school district and her school, including coaching badminton and cheerleading. We thank Dr. Lynne Benjamin and Acclaim Health's palliative team for their compassionate home care. COVID-19 will indefinitely delay a memorial of Carolyn's life. Donations may be made to , the ALS Society or Heart & Stroke Foundation. Online condolences at skinnerandmiddlebrook.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 4, 2020