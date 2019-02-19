Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CAROLYN LOIS MOISE. View Sign

MOISE, CAROLYN LOIS After a lengthy illness on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at Lakeridge Hospital - Oshawa, at the age of 76. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 46 years, Wesley. Devoted and loving mother to three daughters Kristine (Rob), Shelley (Mike) and Cindy (Todd). She will be greatly missed by her grandchildren Marisa, Rachel, Jordan, Ryan, Isabella, Rebecca and Russell. She leaves behind her only sister, Wendy (Rick) and nephews Taylor and Preston, who will miss her dearly. Fondly remembered by her brother-in-law Dennis, sister-in-law Barbara. Last, but not least, Carolyn will be missed by Gracie, her best friend! Friends and family may gather at McDougall & Brown Funeral Home (Scarborough Chapel), 2900 Kingston Rd., 416-267-4656, on Friday, February 22nd from 7-9 p.m. Service will be held in the chapel on Saturday, February 23rd at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to the R.S. McLaughlin Cancer Centre are appreciated.

