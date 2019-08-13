COOKE, CAROLYN M. It is with great sadness that we must inform you of the passing of Carolyn Marjorie Cooke (nee Mills), on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at Perth, Ontario. She left us peacefully, at the age of 92, after a short bout of illness that she was unable to battle through. Predeceased by her husband Victor Cooke and her sisters Helen Rendle and Janette Carter, she leaves behind her son and daughter Ron and Kathy, Ron's wife Oni, grandchildren Aaron, Kayla, April and Anna, great-grandchildren Ruby and Monty, her sister Kathleen Deall, her brother Allison Mills and nieces Muriel, Nancy, Janet, Joanne, Kathy and Janice. She also leaves a wonderful legacy of friends and loved ones, love and laughter and the music that she loved so much to share with all of us. We know that she is now rejoicing in being reunited spiritually with the man she always loved, her beloved Vic and with whom she will also be buried beside in the coming days. It is a sad day for all of us, but Carol was surely ready to move on to the next realm, to leave her physical pains behind and to join her husband in the hereafter. She lived a wonderful life and blessed us all with her presence. So let us also rejoice in the freedom she must now be experiencing as she joins those who have left before her, under the loving gaze of her God. Friends paid their respects at the Blair & Son Funeral Home, 15 Gore St. W., Perth, on Saturday, August 10, 2019 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. An interment service for family will be held at the family plot in Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Toronto, on Saturday, August 17, 2019. Family and friends will join to honour her life with a Memorial Service and reception on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the R.S. Kane Funeral Home, 6150 Yonge St. (South of Steeles), Toronto. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Yonge Street Mission in Toronto would be appreciated. For condolences or further information, visit our website at www.blairandson.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 13, 2019