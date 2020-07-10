McNEIL, CAROLYN (CARLY) VERONICA It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Carolyn (Carly) Veronica McNeil, at the age of 85, on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. Beloved wife of Merlyn of 62 years. Cherished mother of Gordon, Garry, Margaret, Joe (Lynn) and Sherree (Jeff). Loving grandmother of Bryan, Emily, Russell, Amanda and Mackenzie. Predeceased by loving siblings, Ross, George, Catherine, Mary, Margarete, Valerie and Vera. We find comfort that Carly will join her parents, her son Gordie, grandson Mackenzie and her siblings in heaven. Carolyn was born on July 9, 1934, in Glace Bay, Cape Breton Island, Nova Scotia, loving daughter of the late William and Margaret Chaisson. Carly will be dearly missed by all who knew her. Online condolences may be found at www.catholic-cemeteries.com