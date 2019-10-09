BELL-MENECOLA, CAROLYNN Left this world on Thursday, October 3, 2019, at age 51. Carolynn was a spontaneous, adventurous and caring woman who touched the lives of many. She is now reunited with her loving husband Fausto Menecola. She was the loving mother of 6 dogs and her 4 boys Anthony, Nicholas, CJ and Chance. Loving daughter of David Bell and predeceased by her mom Elva. Loved sister of Darren. A celebration of Carolynn's life will be held at the DRURY FUNERAL CENTRE, 519 Victoria St. E., Alliston, on Thursday, October 10, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. with memories shared at 6:30 p.m. If so desired, memorial donations to the Alliston & District Humane Society or the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated.
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 9, 2019