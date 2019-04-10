CECI, Carrie (nee DeCAROLIS) Our beautiful Mom died peacefully on Monday, April 8, 2019 at the age of 93. She will be deeply missed by her loving children Joanna (Rob), Gabriel (Nancy), Joe (Christine), and Louisa. Dear Grandmother of Michael, Lisa (Chris), Marc, Scott, Julia, Daniel and Laura. Carrie was the beloved wife, best friend and soul mate of Lou, who predeceased her. We would like to thank Mom's Caregivers, Noemi, Desiree, Rosa, Lorna, Barbie, Sari and Mary Lou for their kindness and excellent care. Visitation will be held on Friday, April 12th from 4-8 p.m. and Saturday, April 13th from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the R.S. Kane Funeral Home, 6150 Yonge Street (at Goulding, south of Steeles). Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, April 13th at 11 a.m. at Blessed Trinity Roman Catholic Church, 3220 Bayview Avenue (north of Finch, west side). Interment Mount Hope Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Humber River Hospital Volunteer Association or Lumacare.ca/donate. Condolences may be made at www.rskane.ca
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carrie CECI.
R.S. Kane Funeral Home
6150 Yonge Street
North York, ON M2M 3W9
(416) 221-1159
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 10, 2019