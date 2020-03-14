|
HANCOCK, CARRIE "Do no go gentle into that good night. Old age should burn and rave at close of day: Rage, rage against the dying of the light." Our mother, Carrie Hancock, at the age of 95, passed on March 8, 2020, at 2:05 p.m., on International Women's Day and on the eve of the full moon. She did indeed follow her fellow Welshman Dylan Thomas's advice and fought until her dying breath. Her parents, Joe and Martha Brain, left Ceredigion, Wales with her and her sister Irwin to immigrate to Canada. Although they settled initially in Cornwall, Ontario, Carrie was a Toronto gal through and through. After her father enlisted and went off to World War II, she lived alone on Eastwood Avenue, as her mother died when Carrie was only ten. She met Harry, our Dad, in 1945, dancing at the Palace Pier. She was mother to Carrie, Kenneth, Amy, Liza and Martha and grandmother to Carly, Christopher, Rachel, Rebecca, Chalo and Lauren. Great-grandmother to Theodore, Benjamin, Hannah, Declan and Graham. Our mother had a great wit and sense of humour, watching "La Cage aux Folles" and "Mr. Hulot's Holiday", even laughing during opening credits in anticipation. Carrie and Harry would often go to the Capitol Cinema on Yonge Street, sipping cafe au laits, while enjoying Japanese and Swedish movies. Parties and Christmases were legendary for signature gargantuan shrimp, entire wheels of cheddar and chocolate shortbread. Carrie was an avid opera buff, listening to her favourites Aida and Carmen. Being a true Libran, our family homes were filled with beautiful furniture and art. She was a voracious reader, preferring historical biographies. Although the majority of her 95 years were lived on this side of the "pond", she remained proud of her Welsh heritage, sporting a real leek on her lapel every March 1st - St. David's Day. Our appreciation to Maynard Nursing Home for their solicitous care and kindly displayed "In Memoriam"... "I am now with those I loved, awaiting those I love."
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 14, 2020