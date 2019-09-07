PIEKARZ, CASEY K. Musician, Educator, WWII Veteran ?It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Casey Piekarz at the age of 96, on August 30, 2019, at Bowmanville Hospital. Beloved husband of Ollie for 71 years; father of Darrell (Tracy), Leslie (Brian), Kim (Alan, deceased), Brett (Christine); grandfather of Brittaney (Steve), Erin (Tomas), Hannah and Liam; and great-grandfather of Charlotte. Casey leaves his brother Ted, sister-in-law Jean Taylor, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brothers Julius and Joseph. The family would like to thank the staff at the Bowmanville Hospital for their kindness and compassion and especially thank the wonderful staff at the Bowmanville Creek Retirement Community. Celebration of life will take place at 117 Byron St. S., Whitby, the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 112, on Saturday, September 14th at 11:30 a.m.; service begins at noon followed by a light lunch.

