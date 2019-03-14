BRUNO, CATERINA It is with great sadness that the Bruno family announces the passing of their dear mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at the age of 90. Loving and devoted wife of the late Francesco for 66 years. Much loved mother of Vittorio (Elisa), Antonio (Carmelina), Vincenzo, and Graziano (Michele). Proud nonna of 9 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Caterina will be fondly remembered by her family and friends. The family wishes to thank the staff at Deerwood Creek Care Community for their care and compassion. Resting at NEWEDIUK FUNERAL HOME, KIPLING CHAPEL, 2058 Kipling Avenue, Toronto (North of Rexdale Blvd.), on Thursday 2 p.m - 4 p.m and 7 p.m - 9 p.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, March 15, 2019 at St. Andrew's Catholic Church, 2547 Kipling Avenue, Toronto at 10 a.m. Entombment Glendale Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations made to the Alzheimer Society of Canada. Online condolences at newediukfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 14, 2019