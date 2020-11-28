DELLA ROCCA, Caterina (nee AUGIMERI) Caterina (Rina) passed peacefully at her home on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at the age of 87. Rina was born on August 29, 1933, in Delianuova, Reggio Calabria, Italy, but called Canada her home for over 69 years. In April of 1957, she married the love of her life, Costanzo Della Rocca, and enjoyed 63 years of marriage and friendship. Rina is now reunited in Heaven with her parents, Vincenzo and Concetta, and her brother, Vincenzo. Rina was the loving wife of Costanzo and dearest mother to Linda and Laura, who will miss her deeply. Rina loved to cook and loved sharing food with all her family and friends. Her home was the gathering place for her many cousins, nieces and nephews, who were always welcome and who she dearly loved. Rina will be greatly missed by her entire family, extended family and friends. She will remain in their hearts forever and will never be forgotten. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer Society of Canada or Canadian Cancer Society
would be appreciated in Rina's memory.