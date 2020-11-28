1/
Caterina DELLA ROCCA
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Caterina's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DELLA ROCCA, Caterina (nee AUGIMERI) Caterina (Rina) passed peacefully at her home on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at the age of 87. Rina was born on August 29, 1933, in Delianuova, Reggio Calabria, Italy, but called Canada her home for over 69 years. In April of 1957, she married the love of her life, Costanzo Della Rocca, and enjoyed 63 years of marriage and friendship. Rina is now reunited in Heaven with her parents, Vincenzo and Concetta, and her brother, Vincenzo. Rina was the loving wife of Costanzo and dearest mother to Linda and Laura, who will miss her deeply. Rina loved to cook and loved sharing food with all her family and friends. Her home was the gathering place for her many cousins, nieces and nephews, who were always welcome and who she dearly loved. Rina will be greatly missed by her entire family, extended family and friends. She will remain in their hearts forever and will never be forgotten. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer Society of Canada or Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated in Rina's memory.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Nov. 28, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved