GALATI, CATERINA Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on Monday, October 7, 2019, in Toronto, Ontario, at the age of 95. Beloved wife of the late Alfonso. Loving mother of Tonino, Nicola (Graciela), Rosalba (Gino), Anna Maria (Gianni) and Geppino. Caterina will also be missed by her many adoring grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends at the HOLY CROSS CATHOLIC FUNERAL HOME, 211 Langstaff Rd. E. (west of Bayview Ave.), from 3:00-8:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 10, 2019. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated within the funeral home in the Chapel of St. Joseph on Friday at 10:45 a.m. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery (8361 Young St., Thornhill). In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Princess Margaret Hospital Foundation. Online condolences and directions may be found at www.catholic-cemeteries.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 9, 2019