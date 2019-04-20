Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Catharina KOSTUIK. View Sign





KOSTUIK, Catharina (nee van ERP) After bravely battling cancer for the past two years, Catharina (known to family and friends as Toni) is at rest at the age of 78. Born in the Netherlands, Toni immigrated to Canada as a young girl with her family. She met her future husband, Gerry, at a roller rink and they married in 1964. Toni loved traveling, whether it was a weekend away, a vacation to warmer climates or a visit with family in Europe. She was always happy and those who knew her will never forget her infectious laugh. She was predeceased by her husband Gerry and survived by her daughter Dawn (Kylan) Toles, brothers John Verhulst, John van Erp and Theo van Erp, nieces and nephews. Details of a service to celebrate Toni's vibrant life will be shared by family. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to the Providence Healthcare Foundation or . Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 20, 2019

