TUINMAN, CATHARINA (nee KORVER) November 4, 1926 - September 23, 2019 At Humber River Hospital, at 5:00 a.m. Catharina (Tina) Tuinman died in her 92nd year. Born in Zuid Scharwoude, NH Nederlands (Holland), and raised in Alkmaar, NH during the war years. She was married to Jacob (Jack) Tuinman, of Bergen, NH, on May 9, 1948. They immigrated to Canada in 1954, aboard the Zuiderkruis to Pier 21, Halifax, and travelled by rail to Hamilton, Ontario, where they settled with two daughters, Johanna Maria (Yoka) and AnnaCatharina (Anke). A typical Dutch lady of many talents (sewing, knitting and needlepoint), and with boundless energy led hundreds of people in exercise with "Keep Fit with Tina" classes. She made friends wherever she went. She and her husband moved from Burlington to Dunedin, Florida, later moved to White Rock, BC and returned to Burlington. She finally resided in Etobicoke Scarlet Heights Retirement Home, close to daughter Anke. She joins husband Jack, predeceased February 20, 2011, and leaves behind Yoka, of California, USA and Anke, in Toronto, along with nieces and nephews in California and the Nederlands.
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 28, 2019