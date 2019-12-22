FERGUSON, CATHARINE HELEN (nee RUTHERFORD) Passed away peacefully at the Woods Park Care Centre in Barrie on Friday, December 20, 2019, in her 85th year. Beloved wife of the late Stewart. Catharine will be greatly missed by her 3 sons Steven, Scott and Sterling and grandchildren Samantha and Jamie. Will be missed by her sisters Margaret, Helen and Christine. Predeceased by her brothers Mike and Jim. Burial to take place at Little Lake Cemetery in Peterborough. Arrangements entrusted to the JENNETT FUNERAL & CREMATION CENTRE, 152 Bradford Street in Barrie. Words of comfort may be forwarded to the family by visiting www.funeralhome.on.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 22, 2019