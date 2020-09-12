1/
Catherine "Kay" ABBOTT
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Catherine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ABBOTT, Catherine "Kay" Peacefully at Southlake Residential Care Village Newmarket, on Saturday September 5, 2020. Kay Abbott (nee: Laidlaw) in her 92nd year, beloved wife of the late John Abbott. Loving mother of Bill (Kathy), Janice (John Grandy), Nancy McKinnon (Brent), Shirley Fuligni (Dan), and the late Catherine. Remembered with love by her 8 grandchildren and 1 great-grandson. Predeceased by her brothers Frank, Jack, and George. Forever in the hearts of her extended family and friends. Memorial Service will be held at Rod Abrams Funeral Home Tottenham, followed by interment in Fraser Presbyterian Cemetery. Please visit www.RodAbrams FuneralHome.com for full details. Donations to Fraser Presbyterian Church would be appreciated.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rod Abrams Funeral Home Ltd.
1666 Tottenham Road
Tottenham, ON L0G 1W0
(905) 936-3477
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Rod Abrams Funeral Home Ltd.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved