ABBOTT, Catherine "Kay" Peacefully at Southlake Residential Care Village Newmarket, on Saturday September 5, 2020. Kay Abbott (nee: Laidlaw) in her 92nd year, beloved wife of the late John Abbott. Loving mother of Bill (Kathy), Janice (John Grandy), Nancy McKinnon (Brent), Shirley Fuligni (Dan), and the late Catherine. Remembered with love by her 8 grandchildren and 1 great-grandson. Predeceased by her brothers Frank, Jack, and George. Forever in the hearts of her extended family and friends. Memorial Service will be held at Rod Abrams Funeral Home Tottenham, followed by interment in Fraser Presbyterian Cemetery. Please visit www.RodAbrams FuneralHome.com
for full details. Donations to Fraser Presbyterian Church would be appreciated.