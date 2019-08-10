CHIARELLI, Dr. Catherine Ann Passed away peacefully, on August 3, 2019, at the age of 55, after a courageous battle with cancer. Loving daughter of Gloria and the late Pasquale Chiarelli. Cherished sister of Dolores and Roberto Iaboni. Adored by her nephew and niece Giacomo and Alessandra. Catherine was well-respected in the optometry community owing to her dedication to the vision health of children. The family wishes to acknowledge the excellent care provided by Dr. Yu, Dr. Horvath, Dr. Shetty, as well as the nursing staff of the chemotherapy clinic and 3 West at North York General Hospital. A private service will be held at Taylor Funeral Home in Newmarket, 905-898-2100. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Bruce Trail Conservancy, North York General Hospital or the Vision Institute of Canada. Online condolences may be placed at www.taylorfh.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 10, 2019