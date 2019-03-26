DARRAH, CATHERINE ANN (Member of the Orillia Community Church) Passed away peacefully surrounded by her nieces and nephews at the Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital, on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at the age of 77. Catherine, loving sister of Rose Marie Neeson (Murray) of Orillia and Robert Darrah (Eleanor) of Calgary. Cherished aunt of David Neeson (Jacki McKenzie) of Georgina, Jennifer Neeson of Orillia, Todd Darrah (Angela) and Robin Wall (Kevin) all of Okotoks, AB. Special great-aunt of Spencer, Charleigh, Carly, Joseph, Landon and McKenzie Rose. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 from 2-5 p.m. Funeral Service will be held in the chapel on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at 1 p.m. Interment: Glendale Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Donations to the Orillia Community Church or the Multiple Sclerosis Society would be appreciated. Messages of condolence are welcomed at www.mundellfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 26, 2019