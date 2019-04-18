EXARHAKOS, Catherine Ann "Cathy" (nee DECK) Passed away peacefully on April 15, 2019 at Providence Healthcare. Cathy had a radiant personality and an infectious smile. Despite her long battle with cancer, she was an eternal optimist; always encouraging family and friends to be positive and see the good. Cathy will be lovingly remembered by her husband Peter, and children Evan (Jennifer Forsythe) and Katherine (Stewart Chisholm). She was loved dearly by her brother Francis (Anne), sister Theresa (David), late sister Ellen-Jane and all their many children. Cathy's granddaughters Sophia, Karissa and Ripley will forever cherish the time they had with her. Visitation will be held at OGDEN FUNERAL HOME on Thursday, April 18th from 5-9 p.m. Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, April 23rd at 11 a.m. at ST. GABRIEL'S PASSIONIST PARISH (670 Sheppard Ave. East). In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Hospital for Sick Children. Condolences and memories can be shared online at: https://ogden.funeraltechweb.com/tribute/details/17304/Mrs-Catherine-Exarhakos/condolences.html
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 18, 2019