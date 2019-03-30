Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CATHERINE ANN THOMSON (IRENE) HAMILTON. View Sign

HAMILTON, CATHERINE (IRENE) ANN THOMSON October 29, 1934 - March 26, 2019 After a life filled with love and adventure, Irene passed away peacefully on March 26, 2019. Loving mother of Rhona and Warren (Diana). Proud grandmother of Hayley, Stephanie and Scott. Irene will be sadly missed by her late partner Bob Tapper's family - his daughters Marilyn (Ken) and Helen (Ken), grandchildren Kenny (Lianne), Shaun, Michelle (Travis), Stuart and Steven and great-grandchildren Talen and Brennan. The family would like to thank the Markham Palliative Care Team for their care and support. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The Kidney Foundation of Canada, Heart & Stroke Foundation, or Markham Stouffville Hospital. There will be a Memorial Service and Celebration of Life on May 11, 2019. Love you Mom.

