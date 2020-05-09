Catherine-Anne "Kelly" Coffey (nee Opradek)



The family of Kelly Coffey is saddened to announce her passing on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at the Dorothy Ley Hospice in Toronto, at the age of 53. A longtime Toronto resident, Kelly graduated from the University of Toronto in 1991 and would go on to work as a teacher for the next 25 years impacting countless lives with her kindness and passion towards her students. Kelly will be lovingly remembered by her family and many friends; including her colleagues at Nativity of Our Lord Separate School. Kelly is survived by her three sons Matthew, Evan and Richard and her mother Lyda; who will cherish all that Kelly brought to their lives and her love. Due to the circumstances we are living in currently, a private family service will be held at this time. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. If desired, donations may be made to The Dorothy Ley Hospice or Trillium Hospital.

