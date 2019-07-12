ARMSTRONG, CATHERINE Peacefully, with her family by her side, on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at the age of 60. Beloved wife to Joseph. Loving mother to Nichole (Bob) and Kendra. Caring grandma to Andrew and Declan. Adored daughter to Fabian and the late Martha Turpin. She will be remembered by her brothers Gene, Larry, Phil, Derek, Dale, Frank, Greg and the late Sandy and Francesca. She will forever be in the hearts of her sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at the Glendale Funeral Home, 1810 Albion Rd., Etobicoke (Hwy. 27 and Albion Rd.), from 1 p.m. until a Funeral Service commences at 3 p.m. in the Chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations in Catherine's name to the Alzheimer Society would be appreciated by the family.

