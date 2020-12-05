BURN, CATHERINE (DANIELS) It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Catherine, November 30, 2020. Catherine's joyful spirit and generous heart will be sadly missed, our sorrow is beyond measure. A Loving mother To Sarah Burn, (fiancé Dean Vaillancourt). Deeply cherished by her six sisters, Anne (Roger Maher), Peggy (late Don Mallory), Susy (Tom Kirby), Jane (Glenn Campbell), Eileen (Rob MacDonald), Rosemary (Ron Bradshaw) and brother Raymond Daniels, and all her many nieces, nephews, extended family, and many friends. A celebration of Catherine's life will be celebrated at a later date. For nothing loved is ever lost and Catherine was loved so much Online condolences may be made at www.chapelridgefh.com