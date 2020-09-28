COLE, Catherine "Kit" (nee MARTIN) Peacefully, on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Lakeridge Health - Oshawa, in her 94th year. Owner of Agincourt Bowl. Beloved Wife of the late Walter. Dear Mom of David (Laura), Anne (Hugh McIlmoyle), Charlene (Chuck Park) and the late John. Proud Nanny of 8 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Predeceased by her brother John (Gloria) and her sisters Jean (Jack Dancey) and Mary Isobelle. Kit will be sadly missed by all of her other family members and friends. A private family Memorial Service will be held. Cremation. If desired, memorial donations may be made to a charity of your choice. The family wishes to thank the PSWs and staff at Harmony Hills.