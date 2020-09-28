1/
Catherine "Kit" COLE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Catherine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
COLE, Catherine "Kit" (nee MARTIN) Peacefully, on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Lakeridge Health - Oshawa, in her 94th year. Owner of Agincourt Bowl. Beloved Wife of the late Walter. Dear Mom of David (Laura), Anne (Hugh McIlmoyle), Charlene (Chuck Park) and the late John. Proud Nanny of 8 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Predeceased by her brother John (Gloria) and her sisters Jean (Jack Dancey) and Mary Isobelle. Kit will be sadly missed by all of her other family members and friends. A private family Memorial Service will be held. Cremation. If desired, memorial donations may be made to a charity of your choice. The family wishes to thank the PSWs and staff at Harmony Hills.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ogden Funeral Home
4164 Sheppard Avenue East
Scarborough, ON M1S 1T3
(416) 293-5211
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ogden Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved