HAWLEY, CATHERINE (CATHIE) DARLENE Passed away peacefully, in her sleep, at her home, in Port Hope on August 1, 2019, at the age of 66, due to a brain aneurysm. Cathie was born on November 28, 1952 in West Hill, Ontario, to Simon and Joyce Hawley. She married Harold (Bill) McCloud, of Ingonish, Cape Breton Island, in 1984. Bill passed away in 2006. Cathie is survived by her sister Brenda Mignardi and brothers Alan and Jack. She will be greatly missed by all of her family and her friends. Cathie was an entrepreneur, author and lover of dogs. She was an inspiration and a pillar of strength to all of her family and friends. Please join with us in celebrating this very special life at the MacCoubrey Funeral Home, Reception Centre, 30 King St. E., Cobourg, Ontario, on Monday, August 12th from 1-3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Brain Aneurysm Foundation of Canada. Condolences received at www.MacCoubrey.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 10, 2019