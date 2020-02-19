|
DWYER, RN, CATHERINE (nee RHINES) Passed away in Toronto on February 15, 2020 surrounded by her loved ones. She was known to family and friends as Cath, Auntie Candy, and The Butter Lady among other nicknames. Cathie is survived by her loving husband of over 36 years, Patrick, and two of the best children on the planet, Jodi and Nick. She was an exemplary mother-in-law to Brad and doting grandmother to Simone, the light of her life. She will be dearly missed but never forgotten by her loving brothers, David (Lisa) and Bill and many brothers and sisters-in-law, Phil (Theresa), Margie (Randy), Mary Jo (Brian), Clare (Gary), John (Kate) and countless nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews. With over 42 years in Nursing, Cathie dedicated her time to helping people in need. She was responsible for bringing many, many lives into the world through her time on the Labour and Delivery floor and also while working at the Mt. Sinai Invitro clinic. She was a trusted peer, mentor, and friend. Cathie was a strong, brave, inspiring, and sassy woman who will be dearly missed by all of those who knew her. She was a force to be reckoned with and her memory and legacy will live on eternally. She will be remembered with a visitation and service on Saturday, February 22nd starting at 10:30 a.m. at Highland Funeral Home (3280 Sheppard Ave. E.). In lieu of flowers, sign up to be an organ donor! Donations to the Lung Transplant Program at Toronto General Hospital Foundation would also be appreciated by the family. Please visit tgwhf.ca/tribute or call 416-603-5300.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 19, 2020