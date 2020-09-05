deABAITUA, Catherine Elizabeth (Betty) August 28, 2020 Catherine (Betty) Elizabeth deAbaitua, at the age of 95, passed peacefully on Friday, August 28, 2020 at home with her family at her side. Betty was predeceased by her husband Eric, daughter Joan and grandson Michael (Ashley). She will truly be missed by her son Jeff (Lynda), her grandchildren Justin and Caroline, Marc and Lesley, her great-grandchildren Brayden, Aubrey, Chase, Taylor, Willow, Michael, and Demaso. Betty's life was filled with many struggles and challenges. Her mother died when she was a very young girl and so she was raised by her two older sisters. They grew up in Liverpool, England and survived the war. On the rare occasion she would talk about going to the bomb shelter and never knowing where one would drop next. Betty met Eric at an army social and they later married. Despite their families' disapproval they packed a bag and immigrated to Toronto, Canada to create a new life. They quickly became involved in their community. Betty made friends easily and, to this day, still maintained her friendships with the "Quilter's" group. Not much quilting but many wonderful times with lots of fun and laughter. Betty had a wonderful sense of humour that helped to get her through so many life altering events. She lost Eric and Joan to cancer before battling and beating it herself. Finally Betty lost her grandson Michael, whom she helped raise, far too soon. Betty was a strong willed, tough, caring person who was regimented, disciplined and held high standards for herself and for those she loved. Betty had a strong passion for all animals. She was an avid fan of the Blue Jays. A meal at her home was not the same without one of her renowned desserts. Betty loved to travel and she did so up until her last cruise to celebrate her 90th birthday. She was known to have the odd glass of sherry and a good scotch on occasion. She would love you to raise a glass in her honour. We would like to give a special thank you to Michael and his Home Care team of service providers from the Central West LHIN for their compassionate care and support. Due to COVID-19, there will be a private family graveside service. If desired, memorial donations may be made to Bethell Hospice, Caledon, the Canadian Cancer Society
or a charity of your choice. Condolences for the family may be offered at www.EganFuneralHome.com