HERON, CATHERINE ELIZABETH (nee FLOODY) March 26, 1920 - July 17, 2020 Catherine passed peacefully in her sleep after a long (100 years!) and happy life. She was predeceased by her husband Dr. Jack Heron and her only sibling, her brother Wally Floody and his wife Betty. Catherine is survived by her nephews, Wally's sons: Brian and Richard, Brian's wife Lorraine and their children Dylan and Claire and Richard's wife Jan and their children Luc and Jessica, as well as many of her lifelong friends. Catherine was a registered nurse at the former East General Hospital. She particularly loved her time on the maternity ward caring for newborns. She grew up, worked and lived in Toronto before retiring to Cannington, Ontario. She spent the last few years of her life back in Toronto at Ina Grafton Gage Home, returning to her roots so she could be close to family. A poet once wrote, "Kindness is the language which the deaf can hear and the blind can see." Catherine was the kindest and gentlest of souls. She always had a smile and a pleasant word for all. She touched the hearts of almost everyone she came in contact with, whether it was the nurses who cared for her, the residents she shared lunch with or her cherished friendships she'd nurtured over the years. She worked for, and supported many charities, as well as tirelessly volunteering for numerous organizations. Catherine was famous for never forgetting a birthday. She had a love for baked goods and most things sweet – but nothing could ever rival her own shortbread recipe. She was known for her delightful disposition and playful banter. She always thanked you for calling or for visiting, while assuring you that she was "staying out of mischief." No matter what hardship came along, she reminded you to count your blessings and be grateful for what you have, and we truly were so fortunate to have Catherine in our lives. She taught us to be loving, kind and gracious and to always keep a fresh pack of cookies within reach on your bedside table. She will be lovingly remembered and deeply missed. Catherine's family would like to thank the staff of Ina Grafton Gage Home for their kindness and care. Donations can be made in Catherine's name to the charity of your choice. Photos, memories, and condolences may be shared at www.thornefuneralhome.ca