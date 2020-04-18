CUNNINGHAM, Catherine Elma (nee CROZIER) November 13, 1929 - April 16, 2020 It is with great sadness that the family announces the passing of Kit on April 16, 2020 at the age of 90. Kit was the beloved wife of the late Bill Cunningham. Loving sister to her brother Nelson and Joseph Crozier (deceased). Kit leaves behind 4 devoted daughters. Lynn Henderson (Ken), Kathi Simpson (Rick), Jill Hempen (George) and Julie Thomas (Ray). Also left with wonderful memories are her 10 grandchildren, Ryan, Lindsy and Kevin Henderson, Eric and Scott Simpson, Jeffrey, Laura and Mark Roesner, Katie and Christopher Thomas. Missed by Daniel and Lucas Hempen. Kit also leaves 4 great-grandchildren, Brooke, Austin, Sadie and Parker. She will be missed by her extended family and friends. Our special thanks to the wonderful staff at Douglas Crossing Retirement Home. Dr. C. Doobay, Stacey, Danielle, Veronica, and Rose Hollett from VHA and the Durham CCAC. We want to extend a special message to mom's guardian angel Kaitlyn who never left mom's side during her last few weeks. You will always have a special place in our hearts. Due to the current restriction, there will be no funeral only a private family interment. Celebration of Kit's wonderful life will take place at a later date. Online condolences may be shared in the Guestbook. (www.mceachniefuneral.ca) "Me and You Forever"
Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 18, 2020.