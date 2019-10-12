Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CATHERINE EVELYN MADDEN. View Sign Service Information Turner & Porter Neweduk-Erin Mills Chapel 1981 Dundas Street W Mississauga , ON L5K 1R2 (905)-828-8000 Obituary

MADDEN, CATHERINE EVELYN (nee CAMPBELL) March 10, 1928 - September 26, 2019 After a long life well lived, Evelyn passed away at Quinte Gardens, Belleville, Ontario, following a struggle with heart disease. Lovingly remembered by her children Cathy Rushton (Gary Hannaford) and Jerome Madden (Carol Wells), her grandchildren Melanie and Jeff Hannaford (Kendra Michael) and her great-grandchildren Julian and Claire Michael-Hannaford. Predeceased by her first husband Jerome Madden, her sister Audrey Hounsell and her second husband Roy Newton. Mom was born prematurely in Montreal and weighed three pounds. Her mother died in childbirth and she was raised by a loving aunt and uncle. She was introduced by a mutual friend to the love of her life, Jerome and they were married in 1954. They relocated to Toronto in 1959. Jerome passed away in 1988. They had a strong, loving marriage for 34 years. After his death she spent a few years taking cruises with her dear friend Mary Wells. She married Roy in 1997 and they continued to travel together. After he passed away in 2005, she relocated to live near Cathy and Gary in Winnipeg. Ever open to new adventures, she returned to Ontario with them in 2015 to live in Belleville. Evelyn was an employee of the Royal Bank of Canada for over 20 years. She was also a tireless volunteer, teaching Sunday School, working with the UCW, as a Crisis Counsellor in Oshawa and serving on several condo boards. Mom was a strong, resilient, brave and intelligent woman with a good sense of humour. She was passionate about her family, cats, good food, reading, travel, theatre, "serious" music, soccer and the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Jets. We were fortunate to have her with us for as long as we did. Our heartfelt thanks to Dr. Andrew Robertson, the VON workers and the staff of Quinte Gardens for their compassionate care. Special thanks to Joan, Arlene, Tim, Megan, Louise and Desirée. Cremation arrangements entrusted to Steele Funeral Home, Moira Street Chapel, Belleville, Ontario (1-877-256-3688). Flowers gratefully declined. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, November 30th, at 2:00 p.m. at Turner & Porter Neweduk - Erin Mills Chapel, 1981 Dundas St. W., Mississauga (east of Erin Mills Pkwy.). Reception to follow. Donations in Evelyn's name may be made to Quinte Humane Society, PO Box 25030, RP0 Sidney, Belleville, Ontario K8P 0B4, 613-968-4673, or a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be made through



