GARNER, CATHERINE Passed away peacefully in her 89th year at the IOOF Seniors Home, Inc., Barrie, on Thursday, May 23, 2019. Catherine was born July 6, 1930 in Newcastle Upon Tyne, England. She moved to Canada to rejoin her family in 1950. She worked at Eaton's offices in Toronto where she met the love of her life, Tom. She will be missed terribly by her husband of almost 58 years, Thomas Garner, cherished daughter Jill (Durante), beloved Nana to grandsons Ryan and Adam. Big sister of John Buchanan (Judy). She brought joy to everyone who met her with her kind and generous spirit. Thank you to all the nurses and staff at IOOF. Catherine was not there long but the care you provided is much appreciated. Friends may call at the JENNETT FUNERAL & CREMATION CENTRE, 152 Bradford Street in Barrie, on Monday from 7:00 – 9:00 p.m. A funeral service will be held in the chapel on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Burial to follow at Barrie Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations made to the Alzheimer Society or to IOOF Seniors Homes, Inc., would be appreciated. Words of comfort may be forwarded to the family by visiting www.funeralhome.on.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on May 26, 2019