GATENS, CATHERINE Peacefully, in her sleep at home, on Monday, February 25, 2019. Cathie, beloved wife of Frank for 61 blessed years. When I come to the end of the day and the sun has set for me. I want no rites in a gloom filled room - why cry for a soul set free? Miss me a little but not too long, and not with your head bowed low. Remember the love we once shared - Miss me, but let me go. For this is a journey we all must take and each must go alone. It's all a part of the Maker's plan - a step on the road to home. When you are lonely and sick at heart, go to the friends we know. Bury your sorrows in doing good deeds - MISS ME --- BUT LET ME GO.

