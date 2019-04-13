Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CATHERINE JEAN BLANCHER. View Sign

BLANCHER, CATHERINE JEAN With saddened hearts we announce the passing of Jean Blancher, née McKim, of Toronto, at her home on Wednesday, September 19, 2018. Loving wife of the late F. Lewis Blancher (2002). Jean was born in London, Ontario, December 12, 1937, daughter of the late Thomas Robert McKim and Sadie Catherine McKim (née MacVicar). Jean and her family lived on a farm in Dutton, Ontario. "She was wise beyond wisdom for those who took the time to listen. She cared beyond measure for those who cared for her. Never complaining her journey showed so many of us the way". A gathering to celebrate her life will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Hugh Garner Housing Co-op where she lived, in the community room at 550 Ontario Street, Toronto. Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 13, 2019

