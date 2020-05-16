TAPP, CATHERINE JEAN (LEITH) 1947 - 2020 Cathie Tapp passed peacefully in her sleep, May 10, 2020 in her 73rd year. Predeceased by her husband Brian (2018) of 52 years. Loving Mom to Tracey (Jim) Maki and Rob. Cherished Nan to Sara and Kate Maki. When she wasn't cooking or gardening, you could find her spoiling her grandchildren or maybe watching her favourite British TV shows, a glass of wine in hand. Please toast Cathie and remember the good times. The family wishes to thank all the nurses and PSWs who assisted her in the past few months. A private family interment will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Rankin Cancer Run. Arrangements entrusted to the GEORGE DARTE FUNERAL HOME, 585 Carlton Street, St. Catharines, Ontario. Online Guest Book - georgedartefuneralhome.com
Published in Toronto Star on May 16, 2020.