DRAKE, Catherine Louise (nee COULSON) Catherine passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. Predeceased by her loving husband Cliff. Survived by loving children Sharon and son Ted and grandchildren Devin and Kendra. She will be forever remembered by her sisters Elsie Wilson, Jane McIlwain (Gerry) and brother Arthur. Catherine was predeceased by her sisters Margaret Love, Alva Coulson, Laura Coulson, Viola Store, Helen Bell and brother Allan Coulson. Visitation is Thursday, April 11th at Giffen-Mack Funeral Home, 4115 Lawrence Ave. E., West Hill, ON, from 4 to 8 p.m. The Funeral Service will take place on Friday, April 12th at Guildwood Presbyterian Church, 140 Guildwood Parkway, starting at 1 p.m. If desired, donations may be made to the Kidney Foundation or the Heart & Stroke Foundation.
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 11, 2019