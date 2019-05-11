SALMON-LEITH, CATHERINE LOUISE Peacefully on Saturday, May 4, 2019, Catherine Louise (Cathy) Salmon-Leith passed away at Wenleigh Long Term Care, Mississauga, in her 70th year. Predeceased by Morley (2017), Eleanor (1969), Cheryl (1969) and Andrew (2018). Survived by Joan and Deb, nieces, nephews and cousins. Special friend to Judith Crack, Joyce Cound-McCreadie and Elaine Clays. Cremation has taken place with interment in Mount Pleasant Cemetery. As per Cathy's wishes, there will be no Funeral Service but a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Those who wish may make memorial donations to Parkinson Canada or Toronto Hospital for Sick Children. MOUNT PLEASANT CEMETERY (LONDON) INC.
Published in the Toronto Star on May 11, 2019