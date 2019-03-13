Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CATHERINE MARY (KAY) DELANEY. View Sign

DELANEY (KAY), CATHERINE MARY With profound sadness we announce the passing of Catherine Mary Delaney (Kay) during her 82nd year. She died peacefully on Sunday, March 10, 2019, at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre, surrounded by her devoted family. Catherine was preceded in death by her beloved son Paul, and survived by her daughter Nicola, her daughter-in-law Gina, and her son-in-law Jonathan. She also leaves behind four cherished grandchildren: Evan, Ryan, Joely and Sabina. Born and raised in Ireland, Catherine boldly immigrated to Canada with her young family. In both of her home countries and throughout her life, Catherine established a strong network of family and friends. These fortunate people received her constant and fierce love. This great loss is dearly felt, and Catherine will be sorely missed by all her friends and family. A service will be held on Thursday, March 14th at the Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles – Newbigging Chapel, 1403 Bayview Avenue (south of Davisville) at 3:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations are welcome in Catherine's memory to the Sunnybrook Foundation for the Odette Cancer Centre. Condolences may be forwarded through



1403 Bayview Avenue

Toronto , ON M4G 3A8

