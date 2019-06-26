Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CATHERINE MARY ELIZABETH ROCHE. View Sign Service Information Smith's Funeral Homes 485 Brant Street Burlington , ON L7R 2G5 (905)-632-3333 Obituary

ROCHE, CATHERINE MARY ELIZABETH (nee DONNELLY) Born on April 30, 1934 in Ardenza Terrace, Seapoint, Co. Dublin Ireland. Passed away peacefully with family by her side at The Brant Centre in Burlington, on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at the age of 85. Predeceased by her parents James and Margaret Donnelly. Also predeceased by her husband Patrick Roche (1995). Catherine is survived and will be dearly missed by her seven children: Michael Roche (Carmen), Mary Summers (Leigh Craney), Patrick Roche (Darin Hill), Karen Roche (Karen Crabbe), Brenda Roche, Brian Roche (Frances Wright) and James Roche (Elise Shelley). Proud grandmother of Bernadette (Matt), Kimberly (Kiki), Thomas, Concetta, Patrick, Catriona, Declan, Dawson, Matteo, Michael, Emma and Conor and great-grandmother of Olivia Kathleen (born June 24th). Cherished eldest sister of: Mary "May" Kelly (Joseph), late Margaret DiMeglio (late Anthony), Brenda Connelly (late Joseph), late Elizabeth Donnelly, late Patrick Donnelly (Patricia) and Thomas Donnelly (Marie). Catherine will also be dearly missed by many nieces, nephews and extended family both in Canada and Ireland. Catherine was a woman of strong faith with devotion to the Blessed Virgin Mary. Both she and Patrick instilled this faith, as well as a deep love for Irish culture, particularly the Irish language. As per her wishes, a visitation will be held at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, 485 Brant Street (one block north of City Hall), BURLINGTON, 905-632-3333, on Thursday, June 27, 2019 from 3-5 and 7-9 p.m. with Vigil Prayers at 8:30 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church, (2016 Blairholm Avenue - at Brant Street), Burlington, on Friday, June 28, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Interment at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Reception to follow at the church Parish Hall. As an expression of sympathy, donation to a charity of your choice would be sincerely appreciated by the family.

