HOOPER, Catherine Mary (nee MAHER) Passed away suddenly after a short illness on May 24, 2019 and will be sadly missed by many. Predeceased by spouse Louis Hamilton Hooper, son Andy (May) and brother John; she leaves to mourn sister Anne, brother Ray, in-laws Paul (Carol), Barbara, Crystal, Suzanne and Jennifer and numerous nieces, nephews, grandchildren and one great-grandchild. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Our Lady of Perpetual Help, 295 McLeod, Chateauguay. Visitation June 8th, 10 a.m. Our Lady of Perpetual Help Funeral to follow immediately.
Published in the Toronto Star on June 1, 2019