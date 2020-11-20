1/1
Sister Catherine McCARTHY CSJ
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Catherine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
McCARTHY, CSJ, Sister Catherine (formerly Sister Myra) Died peacefully, at the Sisters of St. Joseph's Residence, 2 O'Connor Drive, Toronto, Ontario, on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, in the 77th year of her religious life. Mary Catherine Edna McCarthy was born on May 18, 1926 in Three Rivers, Quebec, to Thomas Leo McCarthy and Clare Francis Quinn both from New Brunswick. She was predeceased by her parents, her sisters Patricia, Esther and Philomena and her brother Gordon. She is survived by her sisters Myra, Theresa, and Loretta and brother Neil. Sr. Catherine will be sadly missed by her family members, friends, and Sisters in community. Sister Catherine entered the Sisters of St. Joseph of Toronto on September 8, 1944. Following her Novitiate, she pursued the teaching profession and served as teacher and principal in various places in Ontario, British Columbia, and in Hong Kong. With a background in pastoral ministry and theology, in Northern Vancouver Island, Sr. Catherine trained lay people to become lay leaders in parishes where there were no priests available. As well, together with other Sisters in community, Sister Catherine established the Spirituality Centre for Christian Living at St. Joseph's Morrow Park. Later in life, she did volunteer work at Morrow Park Infirmary, St. Michael's Hospital and Fontbonne Ministries as a pastoral visitor. In all these ministries, Sr. Catherine will be remembered for her creativity, joy, enthusiasm and wonderful wit. As Sr. Catherine's health declined, she was cared for with compassion and love by the staff at the St. Joseph's Residence. May she rest in peace. There will be a private Mass of Christian Burial on Monday, November 23, 2020, followed by Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery, Thornhill. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Fontbonne Ministries, 101 Thorncliffe Park Drive, Toronto, ON M4H 1M2.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Nov. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved