McCARTHY, CSJ, Sister Catherine (formerly Sister Myra) Died peacefully, at the Sisters of St. Joseph's Residence, 2 O'Connor Drive, Toronto, Ontario, on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, in the 77th year of her religious life. Mary Catherine Edna McCarthy was born on May 18, 1926 in Three Rivers, Quebec, to Thomas Leo McCarthy and Clare Francis Quinn both from New Brunswick. She was predeceased by her parents, her sisters Patricia, Esther and Philomena and her brother Gordon. She is survived by her sisters Myra, Theresa, and Loretta and brother Neil. Sr. Catherine will be sadly missed by her family members, friends, and Sisters in community. Sister Catherine entered the Sisters of St. Joseph of Toronto on September 8, 1944. Following her Novitiate, she pursued the teaching profession and served as teacher and principal in various places in Ontario, British Columbia, and in Hong Kong. With a background in pastoral ministry and theology, in Northern Vancouver Island, Sr. Catherine trained lay people to become lay leaders in parishes where there were no priests available. As well, together with other Sisters in community, Sister Catherine established the Spirituality Centre for Christian Living at St. Joseph's Morrow Park. Later in life, she did volunteer work at Morrow Park Infirmary, St. Michael's Hospital and Fontbonne Ministries as a pastoral visitor. In all these ministries, Sr. Catherine will be remembered for her creativity, joy, enthusiasm and wonderful wit. As Sr. Catherine's health declined, she was cared for with compassion and love by the staff at the St. Joseph's Residence. May she rest in peace. There will be a private Mass of Christian Burial on Monday, November 23, 2020, followed by Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery, Thornhill. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Fontbonne Ministries, 101 Thorncliffe Park Drive, Toronto, ON M4H 1M2.