WORLING, CATHERINE McIVOR Catherine passed away peacefully on December 2, 2019. She was born May 19, 1932 in Toronto. Catherine enjoyed teaching Kindergarten in North York before returning to university and working as a Psychoeducational Consultant in Etobicoke for many years. Loving wife of Robert, mother to James (Sabrina Ramdeholl), David (Leah Marks) and Elizabeth (Scott Smith). Grandmother to: Andrew, Zachary, Christopher, Zoe, Elizabeth, Hailey and Alianna. Special thank you to Extandicare Bayview and their caring staff. In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to Parkinson Canada (www.parkinson.ca). A celebration of life is being planned in January. Announcement to follow.
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 6, 2019
