It is with great sadness that I announce the passing of Catherine (Kay) Milligan, my mother and best friend, on Sunday, June 14, 2020, in her 90th year. Born in New Waterford, Nova Scotia in 1930, Catherine was predeceased by her devoted husband Leigh; parents, Richard Curtis and Agnes Curtis (nee McEvoy); sister Francis Jaworuski (nee Curtis); and brother Jackie. Survived by her loving son, Kevin, who will miss his beautiful Momma so much. She was funny, smart, a great cook and so much more. She was a selfless mother who did so much for me and our family. I loved you, Mommy. I'll always love you. My mother's big claim to fame was being the second largest baby ever born in Nova Scotia, at the time, weighing in at 14 lbs. and 10 oz., but you never would have guessed it. I'll miss you, baby. I started off as yours, and you became mine. And, I cherish being able to be there to care for you when you needed me. I would like to thank Garden Court Nursing Home and their caring, dedicated staff, for the wonderful care she received from them in the last year and a half. I truly appreciate everything they did for my Mom. They gave us a happy ending, for her and for me. (Wink) (Wink), Momma. Goodbye, baby. I love you that much, too. And I know Daddy loves his early Father's Day present this year. Ties that bind. Cremation has taken place, and a private burial service will follow. If desired, donations are welcome to the Alzheimer's Society.

