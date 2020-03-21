|
PRICE, Catherine Catherine's death occurred at home, on Saturday, March 14, 2020. She was in her 82nd year. Catherine's lifelong passionate interest in literature, theatre, film, dance, and music helped sustain her through her battle with cancer over the past two years. Her characteristic joie de vivre also continued to be unmistakable in everything she did. Catherine is survived by her son, Sion, his wife, Sara, and their children, Sylvie and Claire. She will be sadly missed by her family and friends. A celebration of her life is planned. Catherine regularly donated to The Centre for Addiction and Mental Health, and the Salvation Army. If desired, a memorial donation may be given to these or another charity. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 21, 2020