WILSON, CATHERINE RAE At home, with family by her side on December 30, 2019 at the age of 93. Beloved wife of the late John (2001). Loving mother of Sherry Wilson (Hubert Kelso), the late Valerie MacArthur (2016) and Robert (Lynda). Proud grandmother of the late Raymond (1994), John and Stacey and loving great-grandmother. Dear sister of Donnie (Pearl). Catherine will be missed by many nieces and nephews. Friends are invited to call at Morse & Son Funeral Home, 5917 Main Street, Niagara Falls on Saturday, January 4th from 2-6 p.m. A celebration of life will be held at the funeral home on Sunday, January 5th at 11 o'clock. Cremation to follow. For those who wish, memorial donations to Cystic Fibrosis would be greatly appreciated. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.morseandson.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 4, 2020