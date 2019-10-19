RYAN, CATHERINE (KAY) (Member of the Catholic Women's League for 50 Years, the King City 39ers and Seniors, she worked for the Catholic Children's Aid for 32 years) At the Bradford Valley Care Community Residence on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at the age of 93 Years. Beloved mother of Angela Fitzsimmons and her husband Wayne Clapham. Dear grandmother of Isabelle and her partner Michael. Friends may call at the Marshall Funeral Home, 10366 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, on Sunday from 2:00-4:00 and 7:00-9:00 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 14485 Jane Street, King City, on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Interment Sacred Heart Cemetery. Memorial donations to World Vision would be appreciated.
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 19, 2019