STAMPER, CATHERINE Peacefully at home in the presence of her family on Wednesday, December 18, 2019; Catherine, beloved wife of Thomas for 65 years. Loving mother of Susan (Russell), Carolyn (Wayne), Charles (Tanya), Rosemary (John) and son-in-law Jim. Fondly remembered Danni of Michael, Charlie, Lizzy, Sean, Karly, Emily, Catrina, Neddy, Colin, Anna, Amy, Christy, Taylar, and three great-grandchildren Skyler, Emma and Jack. Mrs. Stamper is resting at the funeral home of Skinner & Middlebrook Ltd., 128 Lakeshore Rd. E. (1 block west of Hurontario St.), Mississauga, on Friday, December 27, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Memorial Mass in St. Christopher's Church, 1171 Clarkson Rd. N., on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Trillium Health Partners Foundation would be greatly appreciated by her family.
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 21, 2019