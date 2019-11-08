Catherine WIECZOREK

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Catherine WIECZOREK.
Service Information
Turner & Porter Funeral Directors - Butler Chapel
4933 Dundas Street West
Etobicoke, ON
M9A 1B6
(416)-231-2283
Obituary

WIECZOREK, Catherine Peacefully, at home, on Monday, November 4, 2019, at the age of 90. Beloved wife of the late Joseph. Adored mother of JoAnn, Jim, Nora and Joey (Laura). Much loved Gramma of Jackie, Nora, Tonet and Freddy. Dear twin sister to the late Margaret Barr and their sister the late May Knox. Catherine will be lovingly remembered by her dear friend Fran Ford. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter Butler Chapel at 4933 Dundas St. W. (between Kipling and Islington Aves.), Etobicoke, on Monday, from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. Funeral Service will be held in the Chapel on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 11 a.m. A reception will be held following the service. For those who wish, donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca
logo
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 8, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.