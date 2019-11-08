WIECZOREK, Catherine Peacefully, at home, on Monday, November 4, 2019, at the age of 90. Beloved wife of the late Joseph. Adored mother of JoAnn, Jim, Nora and Joey (Laura). Much loved Gramma of Jackie, Nora, Tonet and Freddy. Dear twin sister to the late Margaret Barr and their sister the late May Knox. Catherine will be lovingly remembered by her dear friend Fran Ford. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter Butler Chapel at 4933 Dundas St. W. (between Kipling and Islington Aves.), Etobicoke, on Monday, from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. Funeral Service will be held in the Chapel on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 11 a.m. A reception will be held following the service. For those who wish, donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 8, 2019