SHKWAROK, CATHY (nee WILLIAMS) Suddenly passed on Friday, July 26, 2019, at the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre at the age of 66 years. Beloved wife of Roman for 27 years. Loving mother of Johnny (Filomena), Colin (Rachael) and Bill. Proud grandmother of Christina and Catherine and great-grandmother of Ava. Dear sister of Eddie, Alvin, Colin, Maggie, Shirley, Laurie, Sharron and the late Bill and Sandra. Will be sadly missed by many nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends. Visitation took place at the Steckley-Gooderham Funeral Home, 30 Worsley St., Barrie on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 from 1-3 p.m. with words of remembrance at 2 p.m. Cremation followed. In lieu of flowers, donations in Cathy's memory may be made to the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre designated to the Cardiac Unit and are greatly appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be left at www.steckleygooderham.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 2, 2019